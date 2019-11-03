Qualifying - US GP team quotes

Williams

George Russell qualified 18th and Robert Kubica 20th for the United States Grand Prix

George set his best time, a 1:35.372, and Robert a 1:35.889 to finish P18 and P20

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer

As we anticipated yesterday, the weather conditions were quite different today, helped by the relatively late sessions. The work we completed overnight was beneficial and both drivers were immediately happier with the car in FP3.

With conditions expected to be stable from FP3 to qualifying, we made minor alterations and gave each driver a Q1 programme which maximised their track time. This gave each the best opportunity to prepare their tyres and to push the car to the limit.

The team worked very well together to execute an excellent Q1 session and both drivers did a good job, making the most of their opportunity on this fantastic COTA track. We knew where the car would be today but, nonetheless, we worked very hard to maximise what we had. Based on high fuel running yesterday, we expect to be more competitive tomorrow and, like last weekend in Mexico, we will go into the race hoping to fight with both Haas and Alfa Romeo.

George Russell

I’m really enjoying driving the circuit and the conditions are warmer than yesterday. As the team predicted, we are further away than normal, and this track doesn’t suit our car at the moment. There was slightly more time on the table and getting the tyres in the optimum window on an evolving circuit is challenging, nevertheless it was a good lap. I’ll go out there tomorrow, have fun and gather more information for next year.

Robert Kubica

The track is really nice to drive and probably the best of the modern circuits. FP3 and my last quali run were good for me, but the gap to George is big. We made a few changes ahead of qualifying to help our race pace, so hopefully that will pay off tomorrow. Overall, it has been ok.

Renault F1

Renault F1 Team will line up in ninth and eleventh on the grid for tomorrow’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, Austin.

Daniel Ricciardo reached Q3 for the first time in three races to qualify ninth, while Nico Hülkenberg missed out on the top ten by just 0.100secs for eleventh place but will enjoy a free choice of tyres for tomorrow’s race.

Both drivers required two runs to progress through to Q2 with Daniel in eighth and Nico in thirteenth.

Daniel then edged his way into the final part of qualifying by just over two tenths of a second with Nico falling narrowly short despite an improvement on his second effort.

Daniel managed to find some extra time in Q3, improving on his Q2 effort by 0.120secs to claim ninth.

Nico Hülkenberg

“We weren’t quite good enough for Q3 today. I was lacking a bit of pace, some harmony in the car, and I couldn’t quite extract that final tenth, which meant we didn’t progress to Q3. I was happy with my laps, so we’ll have to take that for today. I think eleventh is a pretty good starting position, we have some freedom on strategy, which sometimes works in favour. I’ll be ready to attack and fight again tomorrow.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“We’ve had a difficult few weeks in qualifying where I haven’t been too happy with myself, but today was much better and I extracted more or less everything from the car. We’ll give it a go tomorrow, I’ll get the horns out and look to advance. We’re starting on the Soft, maybe it’s not the best tyre to begin the race, but it is what it is. We’re on the clean side of the grid too, so we’ll be looking to make some places there and get our heads down.”

Alan Permane, Sporting Director

“We can be reasonably pleased with today’s qualifying but, of course, our target is to always have both cars in Q3. Our Friday high fuel pace looked very strong here, as has been the case at the last few races. We’re looking forward to Sunday and we’ll be aiming to maximise our chances to get both cars solidly into the points.”

Racing Pint

LANCE STROLL

“Q1 went well, but in Q2 I locked up into Turn 1 and that really put me on the back foot for the rest of the lap, which is a shame. I would have liked to be in the top ten and I think that’s where we deserved to be given our overall performance across all the sessions. That can happen in qualifying when you’re pushing the limits, and the midfield margins are so tight that a small error can cost you a couple of places on the grid. Now we focus on the race: I’m hoping to pick some places off at the start and race for points. That’s the goal for tomorrow.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“After missing the weigh bridge yesterday, I will have to start the race from the pit lane tomorrow. It’s a big shame, but I’m determined to make up for the disappointment with a strong race. We have set up the car totally for the race so hopefully that will pay off. With a fresh power unit too, we will push to make the difference, fight hard and see what we can achieve.”

*Will start from the pit lane for weigh bridge infringement during FP2.

OTMAR SZAFNAUER, CEO & TEAM PRINCIPAL

“Lance has been pretty comfortable with the car this weekend and progressed smoothly to Q2. He will start the race from P14 and, with a strong start, he has a good chance of scoring some points. The long run pace yesterday looked encouraging and there are a couple of good overtaking opportunities on this lap. He will be competitive in the race. With Sergio, we are obviously carrying the penalty from yesterday, which made qualifying a formality more than anything else. Knowing he will start from the pit lane, Sergio simply set a time to ensure he qualified for the race.”

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly

“I’ve felt strong in the car this weekend and we were in the top 10 in all of the sessions, it felt good as I could push the way I want. We’ve made it into Q3 for three races in a row, so we can be pleased with that. I’m satisfied with the performance today, and I like the way the team is working together. Tomorrow is the day that counts and hopefully we can continue the run of points to help us in the Constructors’ Championship. Our race pace on Friday was good, but the McLarens are fast and the Renaults look strong, so I’m expecting a very tight battle tomorrow! Starting on the soft compound is clearly not ideal as it’s a similar story to Mexico, but I think if we have a strong first stint we can look at scoring some points.”

Daniil Kvyat

“The whole weekend I was struggling with the car, but when we got to Q2 the car felt more alive and I started to understand what the car needed to improve. I’m happy with the laps I did in Q2 as it was a good recovery from a tough weekend so far, it’s a nice confidence boost to be able to find good pace when it mattered most. It’s a shame my last lap got deleted as I only went off track by the smallest of margins, but rules are rules. We will do our best from P13 tomorrow and I think it can be a very strong race. I’ve always felt better on Sunday’s this year, so I hope I can extract some good pace out of the car tomorrow.”

Jody Egginton (Technical Director)

“Following a productive Friday, Saturday - although a bit tighter in terms of lap time spread across the midfield - has pretty much gone to plan for Pierre, with Q1 being navigated without any problem and the first run in Q2 being enough to get into Q3. Finishing P10 is a good result. Dany’s Qualifying session was shaping up OK. However, his best Q2 time was deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 19, which means he was demoted from P11 to P13. The focus now switches to ensuring that we are well prepared for tomorrow’s race in order to maximize our opportunities in what we expect to be another exciting midfield battle.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“Verstappen, Albon and Gasly have shown good pace all weekend, to qualify third, sixth and tenth respectively. Kvyat starts from 13th on the grid and he can still finish in the points from there. Looking at the qualifying times, it looks very close throughout the field and both our teams have been very competitive. As overtaking is possible here we hope that all four cars will finish higher up the order than their starting positions.”

Haas F1

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean qualified 12th and 15th, respectively, for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix, the 19th round of the FIA Formula One World Championship at Circuit of the Americas.

Looking to put a disappointing Mexican Grand Prix qualifying performance behind them from last week – where Magnussen and Grosjean exited in Q1, Saturday on home soil proved more fruitful with both drivers advancing to Q2. Solid runs saw them graduate to the second knockout session with Magnussen seventh overall with a 1:33.812, Grosjean 15th on a 1:34.161.

In Q2 Magnussen clocked a best lap of 1:33.979 to qualify 12th overall. Grosjean again finished 15th, his best lap a 1:34.158. Only the top ten drivers advance to Q3. Both Haas F1 drivers utilized the Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires throughout qualifying.

Taking the United States Grand Prix pole and his sixth of the season, and 11th overall in his Formula One career, was Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, whose fast Q3 lap of 1:32.029 beat second-place qualifier Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari by .012 of a second.

Romain Grosjan

“I think we got the complete maximum from the car with P15 in Q1 and again in Q2. We’ve had a complicated weekend with a brilliant car in FP1, then in FP2 we tried a different aero package which obviously had a massive issue in high speed. I reverted to the FP1 package in FP3 and unfortunately had some rear wing issues. We had to change the rear wing to anther spec for qualifying. I think I was losing something like half a second on the straight. There wasn’t much I could do. We’ll see what happens tomorrow. If it’s hotter it might work better for the tires, but at the minute we’re lacking a lot of top speed.”

Kevin Magnussen

“Not a bad afternoon, it could be worse, I guess. We’re just outside the top ten with a free choice of tires for tomorrow. I don’t know if that’s an advantage, we’ll see about that. I haven’t looked too much into that myself. I had the car underneath me today, I’m pretty happy with qualifying in terms of my own performance and the team’s. We’ve built up over the weekend and we’ve had some fairly strict aero programs to get through – it upset the weekend a little, but we did a good job with what we had. We’re in the ball park.”

Günther Steiner

“Not too bad of a day today. We got both cars into Q2, so compared to Mexico last week, that’s a good improvement. We just need to get our strategy right tomorrow with the tire choice. Maybe we can make some progress in the race. Maybe we can bring some points home – hopefully. That’s what we’re going to try to do. It’s cool outside and that normally helps us. We’re going to try our best to get points.”

McLaren

Carlos Sainz

“Great quali today! We managed to extract the absolute maximum out of the car. Two very good laps in Q3 means I’ll be starting again right behind the top teams in P7. I’m expecting a challenging day tomorrow because the wind is changing again from where it was yesterday, and that can make our race trickier.

“So, heads down, good work tonight and let’s make sure we finish it off tomorrow. Congratulations to the whole team again. Both cars leading the midfield is always a good sign.”

Lando Norris

“A reasonable qualifying. It was a decent job through Q1 and Q2. I just had some traffic on my Q1, run one laps, which meant I had to use a second set of tyres, and I only had one set for the final quali.

“I always had a better second run and so in Q3, when I only had one chance, I struggled a little bit more as everyone ahead of me had two sets of new tyres. P7 for Carlos and P8 for me is as good as we could get today.”

Andreas Seidl - Team Principal

“Another well-executed qualifying session by Carlos and Lando, together with the team maximising everything we have in our cars. All here at the track pulled together with the team at home last night, making the right conclusions and finding more performance for today.

“This even allowed us, for the first time this year, to save one set of tyres for Carlos in Q1, giving him the chance for two shots in Q3. When looking at the gap to the cars in front we’re definitely making progress.

“However, we still need to be cautious for tomorrow with the ambient conditions changing quickly here which may affect our car performance. Starting P7 and P8 puts us again in a very good position tomorrow to score points. We’re looking forward to another exciting race.”