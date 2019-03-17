Q&A with Günther Steiner

Last year’s car, the VF-18, showcased its potential in preseason testing – with the team going on to finish fifth overall in the constructors’ standing in only its third season. Does the performance of last year’s car put pressure on the team to be competitive again straight out of the box with the VF-19, or is there a comfortable gestation period for a Formula One car to increase performance levels at the start of the season?

“There is pressure, of course, as our car performed very well last year. There is then pressure to have a good car this year. We won’t know until we go testing. The hopes are there that we can have a competitive car, but that’s the same as everyone else.”

Have you received a positive reaction to the new look of the car, courtesy of title partner Rich Energy coming on-board, and to the design of the VF-19 from the digital renderings released at the time of the livery unveil last week?

“Absolutely. A lot of people like the new look. It’s kind of a new old-look. There’s been a similar livery run in the past, the black and gold colors have a history in Formula One, in the seventies and eighties particularly. Our cars have always looked nice, it’s just that a new livery is always going to be well received, just because it’s something different. It looks good.”

At the launch event there was a lot of talk concerning expectations for 2019, and in particular building on the team’s 2018 standing. From design and build of the VF-19, through to continuity in driver line-up, team personnel etc, how do you go about planning your route-map to move all aspects of the organization forward?

“It’s on-going work, it’s nothing different from any other team. We always try to improve every little bit of the team, and hopefully we can achieve that.”

Rule changes for 2019 have been implemented with the aim of making the racing more competitive, in particular changes to the front and rear wings to increase the possibilities of overtaking by allowing cars to run closer than before with less aerodynamic disturbance. Share your thoughts on those rule changes and how they lay the groundwork for the major changes set for 2021’s regulations package?

“I think overtaking will still be difficult, even with the rule changes. These cars don’t help themselves on this one. The proof is in the pudding. We’ll see how these latest changes play out in Australia next month.”

In addition to having Grosjean and Magnussen test, Fittipaldi is being given the opportunity to drive the VF-19 across two half-days. Is this a vital element to adding to his simulator program or a potential risk to take time from the regular drivers with running so limited?

“To have Pietro (Fittipaldi) in the car is a big element for our simulator work. We’re always trying to improve that. We need to have him in the car to validate if the simulator program is going well or not. This is vital to our program going forward.”

What do you hope to take from Barcelona when the team packs up in preparation for heading to Melbourne and the Australian Grand Prix in March?

“I hope it’s like last year. I hope we go knowing