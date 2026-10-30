Perez says new Cadillac deal is last F1 contract

Sergio Perez says his newly extended Cadillac deal through at least 2029 will be the final Formula 1 contract of his career.

The Mexican, now 36, said he remains fully motivated but increasingly conscious of wanting more time with his family as his children grow older.

"I love what I do, it’s my passion," he said.

"I could easily continue for another ten years, because I truly enjoy my work. But I’m also reaching an age where my children - who are the most important thing to me - will be going through crucial stages of their lives, and I want to spend much more time with them."

"It’s clear to me - these next three years will be my last contract."

Perez said Cadillac therefore represents the final major project of his F1 career.

"There’s nothing more motivating right now than creating something new with such a prestigious brand as Cadillac," he continued.

"This is where I want to end my career on a high with the project."

Perez also appeared to contrast his new environment with his final years at Red Bull.

"There is no team that has ever done so much for me," he said of Cadillac, a remark Mexican media interpreted as a pointed comparison with his former employer.

Looking back on the split with Red Bull, Perez said it had ultimately been right for both sides.

"I reached my ceiling very quickly," he said.

"I also don’t think any driver could have achieved the results I achieved there. There was nothing left for me to strive for at Red Bull."