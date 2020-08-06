9 August 2020
Perez completes quarantine but now requires negative test
The team expects to make a decision later today
Public Health England have confirmed that Sergio Perez’s period of quarantine has been completed.
In line with the FIA Code Of Conduct, Sergio requires a verified negative test result for COVID-19 before he can enter the paddock. The testing process is taking place today.
The team expects to make a decision on who is driving alongside Lance later today or first thing tomorrow morning.
