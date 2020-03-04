Official : Seven F1 teams protest against the FIA/Ferrari agreement
They want full disclosure
Search
The undisclosed agreement between the FIA and Ferrari, settled after months of investigation about the italien power engine, has forced seven of the ten F1 teams to publish a shared protest. Here is the statement :
We, the undersigned teams, were surprised and shocked by the FIA’s statement of Friday 28 February regarding the conclusion of its investigation into the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Power Unit.
An international sporting regulator has the responsibility to act with the highest standards of governance, integrity and transparency.
After months of investigations that were undertaken by the FIA only following queries raised by other teams, we strongly object to the FIA reaching a confidential settlement agreement with Ferrari to conclude this matter.
Therefore, we hereby state publicly our shared commitment to pursue full and proper disclosure in this matter, to ensure that our sport treats all competitors fairly and equally. We do so on behalf of the fans, the participants and the stakeholders of Formula One.
In addition, we reserve our rights to seek legal redress, within the FIA’s due process and before the competent courts.
McLaren Racing Limited
Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited
Racing Point UK Limited
Red Bull Racing Limited
Renault Sport Racing Limited
Scuderia Alpha Tauri S.p.A.
Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited
FIA
add_circle Wolff wants FIA to reveal Ferrari engine details
add_circle Team boss says secret Ferrari settlement ’a scandal’
add_circle 2021 rules turning F1 into ’GP1’ - Newey
add_circle Drivers should control on-track discipline - Villeneuve
More on FIA