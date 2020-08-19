Official: All 10 teams commit to Formula 1 until 2025

The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that all ten teams have agreed to the new Concorde Agreement. This follows extensive discussions over the past twelve months with all teams, Formula 1, and the FIA.

The agreement will secure the long-term sustainable future for Formula 1 and combined with the new regulations, announced in October 2019 that come into force in 2022, will reduce the financial and on track disparities between the teams, helping to level the playing field, creating closer racing on the track that fans want to see more of. Closer racing will attract more fans to the sport, benefitting every team, and continuing to increase the global growth of Formula 1.

The COVID-19 pandemic created huge uncertainty around the world and Formula 1 has not been immune from that. It was therefore right that the focus in recent months was a safe return to racing. It is a testament to our whole sport that in recent months we have returned to racing in the safest possible way and have also agreed as a collective group to a revised cost cap and finalised the Concorde Agreement.

The FIA and Formula 1 want to thank all the teams for their ongoing engagement during recent weeks and while there are always robust discussions the agreement by all teams puts in place an important foundation for the long-term future of the sport.

Jean Todt, President of the FIA said:

“The conclusion of the new Concorde Agreement between the FIA, Formula 1 and all ten of the current teams assures a stable future for the FIA Formula One World Championship. Over its seventy year history, Formula 1 has developed at a remarkable rate, pushing the boundaries of safety, technology and competition to the absolute limits, and today confirms that an exciting new chapter in that history is about to begin. During the unprecedented global challenges currently facing everyone around the world, I am proud of the way that all of Formula 1’s stakeholders have worked together over the past months for the best interests of the sport and the fans to agree the pathway for more sustainable, fair and exciting competition at the pinnacle of motor sport.”

Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO, Formula 1 said:

“This year has been unprecedented for the world and we are proud that Formula 1 has come together in recent months to return to racing in a safe way. We said earlier in the year that due to the fluid nature of the pandemic, the Concorde Agreement would take additional time to agree and we are pleased that by August we have been able achieve agreement from all ten teams on the plans for the long term future of our sport. All our fans want to see closer racing, wheel to wheel action and every team having a chance to get on the podium. The new Concorde agreement, in conjunction with the regulations for 2022, will put in place the foundations to make this a reality and create an environment that is both financially fairer and closes the gaps between teams on the race track.”