Official: Albon commits future to Williams Racing

By Franck Drui 15 May 2024 - 11:01





Williams Racing announces that Alex Albon has committed his long-term future to Williams Racing. The Thai driver has signed a multi-year contract extension which takes the partnership into the new era of Formula 1 regulations and demonstrates a shared belief in the upward trajectory of the team.

Since joining Williams Racing, Alex Albon has showcased exceptional determination and dedication both on and off the track. His performance since he joined ahead of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship has been integral to the team’s progress and success, and his efforts significantly contributed to the team’s best championship finishing position since 2017 of seventh last year.

The extended relationship underscores Williams Racing’s commitment to building a competitive team capable of challenging for podiums and championships in Formula 1.

"I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people,” Alex shared.

“It has been a difficult start to the year but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid.

“This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract.

“The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come.”

James Vowles, Team Principal, added: "We are delighted to secure Alex’s long-term future with Williams Racing.

“He has exceptional talent, technical input and dedication to the cause and this is a huge vote of confidence in Williams and the journey back to competitiveness that we are on.

“Since joining, Alex has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, and signing him for the long-term is a big piece of the puzzle of moving us up the grid."