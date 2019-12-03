3 December 2019
Ocon too tall to replace Russell in Abu Dhabi
"I could not get into the car"
Search
Esteban Ocon says he could not race in Abu Dhabi last weekend because of his height.
When George Russell had his undisclosed personal issues at the 2019 finale, Williams reached out to Mercedes’ reserve driver, Frenchman Ocon.
"George was sick and I was the only one who could replace him," Ocon, who is preparing for his first Renault test in Abu Dhabi this week, told Le Figaro.
"But I could not get into the car. It was clearly not possible," said the Frenchman, who is 186 centimetres tall.
Ocon says his height is an issue in Formula 1, but the situation should improve for 2021.
"The width of the cockpits will remain the same but there will be more space in the length," he said. "That’s good news."
Williams F1
3 December 2019
add_circle Williams slammed over Abu Dhabi test plans
2 December 2019
add_circle F1 return better than staying at home - Kubica
1 December 2019
add_circle Russell ’proud’ of 21-0 Kubica defeat in 2019
30 November 2019
add_circle Canada GP promoter in Abu Dhabi for Latifi news
More on Williams F1
Formula 1 news
3 December 2019
add_circle Ocon too tall to replace Russell in Abu Dhabi
3 December 2019
add_circle Wolff plays down new Ferrari switch rumour
3 December 2019
add_circle Vettel jokes about Ferrari exit rumours
3 December 2019
add_circle Williams slammed over Abu Dhabi test plans
3 December 2019