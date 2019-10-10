No ’top team’ exit clause in Ricciardo contract

Daniel Ricciardo has ruled out a move to Ferrari for 2020.

With Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc squabbling internally at the Italian team, Ricciardo has been named as a prime candidate should Maranello seek a new driver at short notice.

But Ricciardo told Russia’s Championat: "Those rumours are false.

"I have an absolutely fixed contract with Renault. Even if performance levels were worse than they are, I would still stay.

"Even if the top team offered me a contract tomorrow, I can’t sign it," he added.

"I’m committed to Renault."

The obvious next question is whether Ricciardo regrets signing a contract that binds him to what is essentially a midfield team for two years.

"I don’t like one year contracts," he responded.

"It takes time to get to know a team and really fit in. So a contract should be a minimum of two years. And three years when moving to a new team is probably too long.

"But if I have a good relationship with Renault, then I do not think extending the contract with Renault will be a problem," said Ricciardo.