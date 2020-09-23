No ’quantum leaps’ for Aston Martin in 2021 - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel says he is not expecting "quantum leaps" as he joins Aston Martin for 2021.

Many see the quadruple world champion’s 2021 move, having been ousted by Ferrari, as a masterstroke.

Racing Point is securing a champion driver as it rebrands, and Vettel moves to a team that is backed not only by billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, but also by minor Aston Martin shareholder Toto Wolff.

Vettel, 33, told Sport Bild that he is happy with his decision.

"Transparency and openness were what mattered to me - that it was clearly stated what is possible and what is not," he said.

"It takes ambition and it takes goals, and the goals that Lawrence Stroll has are aligned with mine. This connects us. He has a clear idea of ??what he wants to achieve, and I was very impressed with that.

"But it is clear that there will not be quantum leaps right away."

For now, though, the German says he is being patient.

"I am not yet involved with Racing Point or taking part in any meetings to plan the new car," he said. "I’m not even allowed to do that - I’m still an employee of Ferrari."

Similar to the path of his mentor and countryman Michael Schumacher, Vettel succeeded initially with Red Bull (Schumacher with Benetton), switched to Ferrari, and is now helping to build up a new top team (Schumacher with Mercedes).

Vettel doesn’t like the comparison.

"I don’t think comparisons like that help," he said. "You can’t compare my situation with Michael’s back then.

"Firstly, it was a different time. Secondly, it is a different team with different requirements.

"But most importantly, Michael was a different age when he came to Mercedes, and before that he had taken a three year break. I’m in the middle of it all and just changing teams," said Vettel.