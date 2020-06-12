No immediate surgery for Schumacher amid coronavirus

Michael Schumacher will in fact not undergo surgery any time soon, according to the Guardian newspaper.

International reports this week said the F1 legend would have another round of heart cell transfusion therapy carried out by Professor Philippe Menasche, who said the goal was to "regenerate Michael’s nervous system".

Neurosurgeon Dr Nicola Acciari was also quoted as saying the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is suffering from muscle atrophy and osteoporosis.

But the Guardian newspaper says the news about the 51-year-old German is "inaccurate".

"The Schumacher family declined to comment on reports being widely published on Thursday but it is believed they would not consider any such operation during the coronavirus outbreak," said journalist Giles Richards.

"It is understood that while surgery may take place at some point it will not occur while the health risks attached to coronavirus remain," he added.