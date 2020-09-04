Italian GP || September 6 || 15h10 (Local time)

No fix yet for Bottas ’leg numbness’ issue

"We still don’t have a solution here in Italy"

Search

By GMM

4 September 2020 - 09:06
No fix yet for Bottas ’leg numbness’ (...)

Mercedes is working to fix a problem that leaves Valtteri Bottas with leg numbness while driving the otherwise-dominant 2020 car.

The Finn admitted at Spa that there have been "a couple of races" this year when his left leg begins to lose feeling.

"It’s difficult to say how much I am affected, but it can lead to mistakes," said Bottas, who is 50 points behind his teammate Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ championship.

He told Speed Week at Monza: "The team is in the process of finding a solution. They listen carefully to me.

"As a driver it’s essential to feel comfortable in the car, but we still don’t have a solution here in Italy.

"We spend a fair amount of time in the car, so it’s important to make improvements," Bottas added.

keyboard_arrow_left

Sainz responds to Brawn’s ’nervous’ comments

Wolff has idea to make F1 more entertaining

keyboard_arrow_right

Mercedes

More on Mercedes

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less