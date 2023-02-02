No F1 test laps scheduled for Schumacher

By GMM 2 February 2023 - 09:06





Mercedes is not currently planning to give Mick Schumacher outings at the wheel of its Formula 1 car.

This week, the Haas refugee had seat fittings not only at Mercedes’ Brackley headquarters, but in the cockpit of a Mercedes-powered McLaren.

"McLaren will be able to call on Mick as a reserve driver during the 2023 F1 season as part of our arrangement with Mercedes," the Woking based team confirmed.

"Welcome to the family, Mick."

However, Auto Motor und Sport believes that despite the 23-year-old’s seat fittings, "test laps in the real Silver Arrows are currently not planned".

The German magazine said Mercedes "confirmed" that news.

And as Haas revealed the new predominantly black livery for 2023, which no longer features the Schumacher-linked German sponsor 1+1, boss Gunther Steiner said the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher actually "improved a lot" in 2022.

"I have to say, we were pleasantly surprised by what he brought," said the Haas team boss. "But we decided that it would be better for the team to bring in an experienced driver again."

And with new title sponsor Moneygram, Haas is now pushing up against F1’s budget cap limit - with Steiner saying the "long-term" sponsorship means the team’s "financial future is completely under control".

"I tell my engineers that now the limit is no longer in the availability of money, but talent - your talent," he is quoted by Italy’s Autosprint.

"We want to finish the championship in sixth place," Steiner also told Auto Motor und Sport.

"The budget is no longer an alibi."