New sponsor to name Alpha Tauri in 2024

By GMM 1 July 2023 - 08:48





Owner Red Bull could lift the lid on Alpha Tauri’s new team name ahead of the forthcoming British GP.

Having disappointed in recent years, the Faenza based team is getting closer to parent outfit Red Bull Racing for 2024 - with Dr Helmut Marko revealing days ago that "a new sponsor and a new name" are on the cards.

A return to Toro Rosso has been ruled out.

"I think there’s another possibility to get more money out of it," smiled departing team boss Franz Tost in Austria.

Indeed, it is expected that the new sponsor will take on full naming rights.

"At this period of the year, all the teams negotiate with sponsors," said Tost. "And, of course, we have negotiations and the title sponsor is a very attractive one and we will see what the negotiations will bring in the next months.

"There is big interest in Scuderia Alpha Tauri, but nothing is confirmed, nothing is signed, and this will also not happen in the next few days."

Tost, 67, warned that the signature could take "a few months", but sources at the Red Bull Ring suggested a deal could actually be unveiled within two weeks.