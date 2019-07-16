More trouble for 2021 Rio GP

It is not smooth sailing for the new Formula 1 track in Rio de Janeiro.

Last month, we reported that the proposed venue for the 2021 Brazilian GP was being accused of being embroiled in "one of the largest corruption cases in public tenders" ever seen in the city.

Now, Rio’s justice department has suspended the bidding process altogether, citing the lack of an environmental impact study.

"From the information in the file, the degradation of the environment is probable," the judge said, according to Globo.

Rio Motorpark responded by confirming it will "comply" with the cessation but insisted that a major environmental impact study is currently "underway".

In June, Liberty Media CEO Chase Carey met with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who said he was "99 per cent" sure Rio would host a F1 race in 2021.