Monaco GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

The Monaco Grand Prix is Formula One’s blue-riband event. It’s the most famous race in the world – and one of the toughest; winning here is invariably the domain of the sport’s greats. Drivers put it all on the line around the tough streets of Monte-Carlo – finding the limit between brushing the wall and colliding with it is one of motorsport’s greatest spectacles. From Saint Devote through Rascasse and beyond, few tracks test a driver’s abilities like Monaco.

Lance Stroll

“It was a shame not to be able to race at Monaco last year, so I’m really excited we’re returning this year. We know we need to keep pushing hard to find improvements, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. With such a tight battle in the midfield, anything can happen – especially at a place like this. If we execute our weekend strongly, we’ll be aiming for the points.”

Sebastian Vettel

“There’s a long season ahead, and the new parts we ran in Barcelona felt like an improvement and are helping us to move forward. The goal is to build on that in Monte-Carlo. We know that our race pace has often been stronger than our single-lap pace, so we’ll be focusing extra hard on that all-important qualifying performance this weekend. I’m excited for the challenge of Monaco – there’s no other track like it.”