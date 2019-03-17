Michael Schumacher spent holidays in Mallorca

Michael Schumacher spent his recent 50th birthday at a new family home in Mallorca.

That is the claim of the German publications Bunte and Bild, claiming that the seven time world champion was flown to the Mediterranean island by helicopter.

It could indicate a significant development in Schumacher’s recovery from brain injuries sustained in a late 2013 skiing accident. Until now, it is believed the great German has been confined to his home in Switzerland.

Last year, it was reported that Schumacher’s family, led by his wife Corinna, had bought a EUR 30 million property in Mallorca.

The former Ferrari and Mercedes driver’s children Gina-Maria and Mick were reportedly also with their parents for the Christmas, New Year and birthday break.

Bunte said Schumacher’s nurses wore surgical masks, while the winner of a record 91 grand prix wins sat on the terrace wrapped in a brown blanket.