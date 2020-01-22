Miami working through F1 race ’issues’

Miami is working through the "issues" standing in the way of F1’s second grand prix in America.

In December, F1 CEO Chase Carey said he is still determined to take the sport to Miami.

"We still have some issues to resolve in Miami," he told CNN. "They’re, probably at this point, predominantly political ones."

Indeed, in the face of political opposition to the race, local organisers on Tuesday said the new proposed circuit at Hard Rock Stadium (photo) would no longer include a public road, or be in action during school hours.

"We hope the County Commission will support our effort to deliver this huge global event to you!" the organisers said on Twitter.

Carey is also upbeat, saying that despite the opposition, there are also "encouraging" levels of support for the Miami GP.

"It’s clearly an addition to Austin," he added. "So in our goal, we think the US is a big enough market and a broad enough market and growing the US, I think having two races will actually make both stronger."