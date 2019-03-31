Melbourne to proceed with full resurfacing

Organisers of the Australian grand prix look set to proceed with a full resurfacing of the Albert Park track in Melbourne.

Last weekend for the 2019 season opener, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel urged against the resurfacing, saying the bumps are part of the character of the venue.

"We will have to get the report back from (acting race director) Michael Masi, but I think we will be resurfacing in the next year or two," Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott told The Age.

He also suggested that other "tweaks" to the circuit could be made, amid claims overtaking is too difficult at Albert Park.

"As the cars keep evolving we will do what we can to evolve the circuit," said Westacott.

The tweaks could involve changes to the camber, the width and the entry and exit of some corners.

"Ross Brawn will also be consulted but no call will be made for six or nine months," said Westacott.