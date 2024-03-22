Melbourne set to be opening F1 race in 2025

By GMM 22 March 2024 - 08:11





The buzz in the Melbourne paddock is that Albert Park will return to its former post as the opening Formula 1 race of the season from 2025.

More recently, Bahrain - also the scene of pre-season testing - had become the more familiar opener each season. This year, the Bahrain GP was paired with Saudi Arabia, in part so they were complete before the Islamic month of fasting and prayer, otherwise known as Ramadan, kicked off.

But next year, Ramadan will start at the end of February, meaning it now makes sense to restore Australia as the first race of 2025.

However, De Telegraaf correspondent Erik van Haren reported from Melbourne that it is rumoured that Bahrain will still host pre-season testing a week or two before Melbourne.

"Formula 1 doesn’t want to confirm the news at this time," he said.

However, there are hints that Melbourne will definitely be the first race next year. First, the event’s contract through 2035 stipulates that at least five Australian grands prix in the new deal must be season openers as a "guaranteed minimum".

And organisers of the increasingly-popular Adelaide Motorsport Festival - which hosted names including Damon Hill, Gunther Steiner, Valtteri Bottas and many other F1 regulars just a week ago - have now named March 1-2 for the 2025 event.

That would make March 7-9 as the logical season-opening date for the 2025 Australian GP.

"International and Australian motorsport stars will once again come to Adelaide on the weekend of March 1 and 2 in 2025, for what will be a bumper weekend of on-track action and off-track activities," the Adelaide Motorsport Festival declared.