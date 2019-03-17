Melbourne, FP2: Hamilton heads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice
Verstappen 3rd and Gasly 4th
Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of second practice for the Australian Grand Prix, beating Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas with the defending champion team followed by the drivers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Hamilton claimed the top spot on the yellow-banded C2 medium compound on offer from Pirelli this weekend. The lap arrived midway through the 90-minute session and eventually left the five-time champion 0.048s clear of Bottas.
Behind the Mercedes duo, Max Verstappen was third fastest for Honda-powered Red Bull, though the Dutchman was 0.8s slower than Hamilton, after delaying his performance run until the late stages of the session.
Verstappen’s time of 1:23.400 put him four hundredths of a second clear of new team-mate Pierre Gasly.
Ferrari, who saw Sebastian Vettel take P2 in the morning with a deficit of less than four hundredths of a second to Hamilton, had a more difficult second session both drivers complaining of handling issues.
Vettel bolted on a set of red banded C3 Pirellis, the softest on offer at Albert Park later in the session and clawed his way to fifth place 0.873s off Hamilton. Team-mate Charles Leclerc finished the session in ninth place 0.281s behind Vettel. The Monegasque driver also had a spin during the session, losing control at the exit of Turn 4. The incident was a minor one, however, and he was able to continue on his way.
As in the morning session, Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen was best-of-the-rest in sixth place, 0.972 behind Hamilton and just two thousands of a second clear of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg. The German driver ended the session 0.070s ahead of his new team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.
The top 10 order was completed by Haas’ Romain Grosjean who finished 1.214 off the P1 pace.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W10
|1:22.600
|33
|02
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W10
|1:22.648
|33
|03
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:23.400
|33
|04
|Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull RB15
|1:23.442
|31
|05
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF90
|1:23.473
|35
|06
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:23.572
|40
|07
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault RS19
|1:23.574
|37
|08
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS19
|1:23.644
|31
|09
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF90
|1:23.754
|35
|10
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:23.814
|37
|11
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:23.933
|36
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:23.988
|27
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:24.011
|38
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:24.133
|26
|15
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:24.293
|37
|16
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:24.401
|34
|17
|Alex Albon
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:24.675
|40
|18
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:24.733
|26
|19
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:26.453
|32
|20
|Robert Kubica
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:26.655
|33