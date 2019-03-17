McLaren drivers back driving role for Alonso

McLaren’s race drivers do not have a problem with Fernando Alonso testing their car in 2019.

Alonso, who quit the team and sport at the end of last year but is now a test driver and ambassador, said he did not want to test in Barcelona because early mileage for Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris is "precious".

But team boss Zak Brown has agreed to let Alonso drive the 2019 car later this year.

"Having Fernando on the team is fantastic," rookie driver Norris is quoted by El Mundo Deportivo.

"He has experience, he thinks about things that I do not know yet and just being here has helped us," he said in Barcelona.

"Even when he doesn’t drive, there are things that can help me with my driving or the performance of the car. We have to be grateful that he is part of the team again.

"Hopefully he can help us at some races too," added Norris.

Spaniard Sainz, a friend and protege of Alonso’s, insists he wouldn’t even have minded if the 37-year-old had tested in Barcelona.

"I wouldn’t have worried," he said.

"Having a guy like Fernando testing the car is a good thing for the team. We think he’s a very good reference for comparing this car with last year’s."