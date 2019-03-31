McLaren agrees with Renault about ’B teams’

McLaren boss Zak Brown says he agrees with the team’s engine supplier about so-called ’B teams’.

Renault not only says it will not join Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull-Honda by going down the route of partnering with junior teams, the French marque insists it will campaign to outlaw the practice in the next Concorde Agreement.

"We share Renault’s view about the direction formula one should be heading in," Brown said in Melbourne.

"Namely, we need fair conditions for all the participants of the championship," he said, declaring that "all the teams should be independent designers".

Brown said he supports the "standardisation" of some parts.

"If that helps the teams that do not have the ability to produce those parts, I see nothing wrong with that.

"But I don’t think it’s correct when individual teams deliver their components not to everyone, but only to certain participants of the championship," he said.

"If we stop this practice, it will be better for everyone."