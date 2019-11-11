Mayor rejects moves to block Miami race

Efforts to organise a grand prix in Miami have received a reprieve following a recent setback.

The plans for a race mainly on the grounds of the Hard Rock Stadium were dealt a blow recently at the Miami-Dade commission.

Amid a local outcry from local groups, it was decided recently that road closures for the street circuit portion of the circuit layout would be prohibited.

And in another vote, it was decided that the race can only be approved after a process of public hearings.

But the Miami Herald now reports that Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez has bailed out the organisers by vetoing those problematic votes.

"I remain committed to respecting the residents of Miami Gardens, and I remain committed to finding a way to bring this world-class event to our community," Gimenez said.