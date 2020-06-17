Marko unhappy with Red Bull Ring over Renault test
"Let’s just say that it was a generous gesture"
Dr Helmut Marko is unhappy with the management of Red Bull’s own Formula 1 circuit in Spielberg.
This week, Renault is testing a two-year-old car at the Red Bull Ring, which will be the scene of the first two post-corona races beginning next month.
Red Bull’s Marko is not happy that the circuit’s management, called Projekt Spielberg, opened its doors to the former Red Bull engine supplier.
"It was a great achievement by Projekt Spielberg that they rented the track to a competitor team," he told Speed Week, sarcastically.
It is believed that Red Bull-Honda is unable to test a two-year-old F1 car because of its poor relationship with former engine supplier Renault.
Alpha Tauri is therefore running a 2018 Honda-powered Toro Rosso car at Imola next week. It is believed Max Verstappen and Alex Albon could join the Alpha Tauri drivers in getting turns behind the wheel.
