Lowe ignoring rumours about Williams future

Paddy Lowe says he has blocked out media speculation about his future at Williams.

As the man most directly responsible for the struggling British team’s delayed and uncompetitive 2019 car, the voices calling for him to step down were loud.

But Lowe, the technical director and also reportedly a team shareholder, says the noises within the Oxfordshire based team are different.

"I have not paid attention to what has been said in the media," he insisted. "I’m working very hard, and there is a lot of work to be done. But we are working well as a team."

However, it might be argued that Williams was not working well when every other team arrived on time for the Barcelona tests.

Asked what the problem was, Lowe said: "It’s so complicated that I can’t explain it simply.

"There are definitely several factors that led to the delay, but I would say that the sheer complexity of modern formula one cars caught us on the wrong foot.

"We’re not the first team ever that didn’t complete their new car for the first test, and we will learn from it and make it better next year," Lowe added.

Formerly at Mercedes, the highly respected 56-year-old engineer says Williams is now busily getting on with its preparations for Australia.

"We will arrive in Australia with two race cars and spare parts. Then we are back in the game as though nothing has happened," he said.

However, rookie driver George Russell admits Williams will almost certainly be last on the grid in Melbourne.

But Lowe insists both Russell and Robert Kubica will be ready for the first race.

"I have no qualms about our drivers being well prepared," he said. "Both of them have done an absolutely perfect job here."

As for the new car, Lowe says there are positive signs.

"Robert had some experience with its predecessor and he has made some encouraging comments. In his opinion, it is a big step forward in terms of its base.

"The driveability is vastly improved, and it’s easier to work with in terms of pace, balance and tyre management."

Still, the rumours about Lowe’s job persist.

"I have not had time to worry about my own role," he said. "There is a lot to do."

He denies that ousting team staff will help Williams.

"In formula one I’ve often seen people getting replaced, but I don’t think the strongest teams do that.

"Any mistake offers the opportunity to learn from it and to make it better next time. And when you throw people out, you also lose experience.

"It would also be too easy to blame individuals for very complex issues," Lowe added.