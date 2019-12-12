Liberty asked Red Bull about seat for Alonso

Liberty Media made an enquiry in the summer about whether there might be room at Red Bull’s top F1 team for Fernando Alonso.

That is the claim of Dr Helmut Marko, who with tongue in cheek described F1 owner Liberty as the new "Alonso managers" who offered to help the two-time world champion with his comeback.

"We immediately said we have no need for Alonso," the top Red Bull official told Auto Bild.

"It doesn’t work because of our engine partner Honda either," Marko added. "They get a headache even if they hear the name Alonso."

However, Red Bull’s current driver lineup is Max Verstappen and Alex Albon, and Marko admits that the team could lose Verstappen after 2020.

"We have to give Max a car in 2020 with which he can become world champion. Otherwise he will be gone," said the Austrian.

"Right now things are really going on behind the scenes. It will be decisive weeks," Marko added.

Meanwhile, a return for Alonso to his former team McLaren also appears unlikely.

"We are convinced that both of our current drivers have the potential to become world champions," team supremo Zak Brown, referring to Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, told Auto Motor und Sport.