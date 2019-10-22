25 October 2019
Leclerc says number 1 status call ’up to Ferrari’
"That’s a question for the team"
Charles Leclerc says it’s "up to Ferrari" whether he will be appointed number 1 driver for 2020.
It was his teammate, the quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel, who started this season as the unequivocal top Ferrari driver.
But 22-year-old Leclerc has successfully challenged that hierarchy. The only question now is whether it will be made official for 2020.
"That’s a question for the team," Leclerc said in Mexico.
"I understand the team’s point of view regarding the distribution of roles at the beginning of the season, and in the meantime I have been able to prove what I can do.
"Now it’s up to Ferrari and Mattia Binotto to decide what to do next," he added.
