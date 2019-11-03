Latifi not confirming 2020 Williams race deal

Nicholas Latifi is not willing to confirm that he will make his Formula 1 race debut with Williams in 2020.

Le Journal de Montreal newspaper is certain that the well-funded 24-year-old Canadian will be George Russell’s next teammate.

But Latifi, whose billionaire father Michael co-owns McLaren, is not admitting that.

"It’s too early to announce anything," he said in Austin.

However, he does admit that he will not be returning to Formula 2 in 2020. He looks set to finish the F1 feeder series second overall this year.

"After four years in F2, I have to move on," said Latifi. "After Abu Dhabi, I will be finished there."

As for Formula 1 and Williams, however, he has little to say.

"I will do another practice session in Brazil, and then I will focus on the last Formula 2 race in Abu Dhabi," he said.

"Nothing has been decided about next season, but I want to become a Formula 1 driver for Williams. We’ll see."