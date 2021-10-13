United states GP || October 24 || 14h00 (Local time)

Kyalami eyes South Africa GP return in 2023

"We will discuss the opportunity again next year"

By GMM

13 October 2021 - 14:29
Kyalami eyes South Africa GP return (...)

Kyalami is in pole position to return to the Formula 1 calendar.

Although the schedule is now bursting at the seams with 22-23 races per year, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has admitted he would like to add an event on the African continent.

"Compared to the street circuits that were identified, the most sensible choice remains Kyalami for its history and for its immediate availability to host this event," said Warren Scheckter.

Scheckter, leading a group pushing for a South African GP, is the nephew of 1979 world champion Jody.

"In recent years, starting with Chase Carey, we have welcomed the top management of F1 with visits to the racetrack," he is quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

"We will discuss the opportunity again next year with the aim of formalising the return at the beginning of 2023."

