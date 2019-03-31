Kubica return ’terrible’ for F1 - Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve thinks Robert Kubica’s return to F1 is "terrible" for the sport.

After an eight-year absence to recover from and adjust to his permanent arm injuries sustained in a 2011 rallying crash, Kubica finished dead last on his Melbourne return.

Villeneuve, the outspoken 1997 world champion, said the return is nonetheless a "great achievement" for the Pole.

"If you have done something that you love and it is taken away, you will work even harder to get it back," he told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"If I were in his shoes, I would do the same."

But for F1 overall, Villeneuve said Kubica coming back is "terrible".

"Formula one should be the pinnacle of racing, so it’s not good for the sport if someone with a disability can participate.

"Maybe in other classes, but not formula one. F1 must be difficult and almost unreachable. Robert’s return is not the right message," said the Canadian.