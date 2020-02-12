12 February 2020
Kubica race seat to be confirmed on Thursday
With a BMW-prepared private car
Robert Kubica’s DTM race seat looks set to be announced on Thursday.
The well-connected Polish source Powrot Roberta claims that despite BMW’s works DTM concern having overlooked the former Williams driver, Kubica will instead race a BMW-prepared private car in the German touring car series.
35-year-old Kubica, who will also be Alfa Romeo’s reserve driver in Formula 1 this year, will be backed in both F1 and DTM by PKN Orlen.
The source said the DTM announcement will be made on Thursday at a press conference attended by the Polish oil company’s president Daniel Obajtek.
