Kubica eyes LMP2 move for 2021

Robert Kubica is eyeing a move into Le Mans’ second-tier LMP2 category in 2021.

The Pole is staying as Alfa Romeo’s reserve driver this year, but he is definitely leaving the DTM - and contemplating what else he will do next.

"The fact is, I’m involved with Alfa Romeo, so I already have my job," the 36-year-old is quoted by Speed Week.

"Knowing what happened with the pandemic in 2020, it wasn’t easy to combine two things and focus on both," added Kubica, referring to the fact that he won’t return to DTM this year.

But last weekend, Kubica raced a Le Mans-style prototype at Daytona, and he says he would "definitely" like to do more endurance racing.

"If you have to drive a Formula 1 car in my position, you don’t have a lot of time to adapt," he said.

"I jump in the car every two or three months and have a free practice session or half a day of testing, and I think if I was to drive a GT car it would take too much adjustment.

"So LMP2 is now my main goal now and it’s the category I would like to race in if possible."