Just three days of winter testing in 2021

There will be just three days of winter testing before the 2021 season kicks off, according to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

The amount of winter testing has been reducing steadily over the past seasons, with two three-day tests taking place in Barcelona in late-February this year.

But that number is reportedly going down to just three days for 2021, with the location not yet known.

Correspondent Tobias Gruner said discussions even took place about cancelling winter testing altogether for 2021, in order to save costs amid the corona crisis.

As McLaren is switching from Renault to Mercedes power for 2021, the British team in particular is believed to have argued the loudest in favour of at least one three-day test.

The report said Barcelona, Jerez and Bahrain are all under discussion as the potential sole venue.

Gruner also claims that Bahrain is a candidate to host the first race of 2021, as Melbourne is currently in complete lockdown over the corona crisis with an extended state of emergency just declared for 6 more months.