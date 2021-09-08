Italian GP || September 12 || 15h00 (Local time)

Italian GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

Lance Stroll

“The Italian Grand Prix is one of my favourite races on the calendar. I qualified on the front row in 2017 and finished on the podium last year. There’s no other circuit quite like Monza; it’s incredibly fast, you must think about slipstreaming in qualifying, and the races can always be turned upside down in an instant. We know what it takes to perform here, and we’ll be looking to pick up the fight again.”

Sebastian Vettel

“Monza means a lot to me. The performance gaps between the teams tend to be smaller in Monza because the slipstreaming effect is so powerful, and overtaking is quite straightforward. This time, we’re returning to the Sprint format – we learned a lot about it at Silverstone, so we’ll be aiming to make the most of all opportunities in Monza.”

