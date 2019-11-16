Interlagos, FP3: Hamilton quickest ahead of Verstappen in tight FP3 in Brazil
Leclerc 3rd, Vettel 4th
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton edged Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just two hundredths of a second to take top spot in a tight final free practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third fastest, three tenths of a second further back.
Verstappen led the way in the opening half of the session with the Dutchman posting a time of 1:09.063 to sit almost four tenths of a second clear of Hamilton with Valtteri Bottas third.
With just under 20 minutes to go in the session Verstappen shaved four thousandths of a second off his best time but the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were already on track for their qualifying simulations and both brushed past the Red Bull driver’s first period benchmark with Leclerc taking over in P1 on a time of 1:08.611 with Vettel just five hundredths of second behind in P2.
However, three minutes later Hamilton and Bottas took to the track and Hamilton powered to the top of the order with a lap of 1:08.320 improving on his earlier time by over a second. Bottas, however, couldn’t find a similar improvement and his time of 1:09.224 was just three tenths better than his earlier time.
It was then the turn of the Red Bulls to do their qualifying simulations and Verstappen pumped in a fastest first sector to put pressure on Hamilton’s benchmark. The Red Bull driver lost out in the twisting middle sector however and he had to settle for P2 with a lap of 1:08.346, just 0.026s behind Hamilton.
Verstappen’s team-mate, Alex Albon, claimed P5 in the session with the Thai driver profiting from Bottas’ lack of significant improvement.
Albon endured a difficult Friday on his first outing at Interlagos, crashing out in FP1 and the failing to make the most of his qualifying simulation in FP2. And he again looked uncomfortable in FP3, complaining of trouble with his front tyres as he finished the session almost eight tenths of a second off his team-mate.
With Bottas sixth, best-of-the-rest honours were taken by Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat, with the Russian finishing 1.095 off Hamilton, though he was just five hundredths of a second ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi.
Ninth place in the session went to McLaren’s Lando Norris, with the rookie finishing just three thousandths of a second ahead of 10th-placed team-mate Carlos Sainz.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W10
|1:08.320
|17
|02
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:08.346
|18
|03
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF90
|1:08.611
|20
|04
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF90
|1:08.664
|22
|05
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:09.136
|17
|06
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W10
|1:09.201
|20
|07
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:09.415
|22
|08
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:09.462
|20
|09
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:09.585
|18
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:09.588
|21
|11
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:09.619
|21
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:09.625
|19
|13
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault RS19
|1:09.650
|17
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:09.713
|18
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS19
|1:09.761
|17
|16
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:09.798
|20
|17
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:09.995
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:10.312
|16
|19
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:10.843
|19
|20
|Robert Kubica
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:11.205
|23