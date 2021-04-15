Indycar ’more physical’ than Formula 1 - Grosjean

It is "more physical" to drive an Indycar compared to the Formula 1 cars he has raced for the past decade, according to Romain Grosjean.

Despite the horror and fiery crash in Bahrain that topped off his final season in F1 with Haas last year, the 34-year-old has re-emerged for 2021 in Indycar - with his racing campaign to begin this weekend in Alabama.

"I would say the biggest difference between Formula 1 and Indycar is the lack of power steering. It gives you a rather different feeling," the Frenchman told Canal Plus.

"I find the Indycar is even more physical than Formula 1, both on the arms with the heat in the cockpit," Grosjean added.

"Obviously it’s a little easier on the neck, because the G-force is a little less. But the car moves more - I am quite impressed with the tyres, actually," he explained.

"You can really attack and have fun and don’t have to be exercising restraint all of the time," said Grosjean.

The former Haas and Renault driver also said the Red Bull-developed ’Aeroscreen’ device used in Indycar - a combination of Halo and a windscreen - is also easy to adjust to.

"Everyone asks me this question, but it ultimately makes very, very little difference," said Grosjean. "We absolutely do not even notice that it’s there.

"The only thing is that you don’t need to clean the visor or the helmet at the end of a practice session," he smiled.

"The cars are really cool to drive so I still have a lot to learn. To go fast, you have to drive quite differently than in Formula 1, but I’m starting to understand things and I think we’re off to a good start."

Grosjean will drive for the Dale Coyne team this year, although 2021 Haas reserve Pietro Fittipaldi will take his place on the oval courses.