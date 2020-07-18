British GP || August 2 || 15h10 (Local time)

Hungaroring, FP3: Bottas quickest in final practice

Ahead of Hamilton, Perez and Leclerc

Search

By Olivier Ferret

18 July 2020 - 13:05
Hungaroring, FP3: Bottas quickest (...)

Valtteri Bottas topped final final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix, edging out team-mate Lewis Hamilton by four hundredths of a seconds and beating third-placed Sergio Pérez of Racing Point by just under two tenths of a second as Mercedes-powered cars took the top three spots.

A busy opening phase, in which teams attempted to make up for the time lost in a wet FP2 yesterday afternoon, saw top spot swap hands regularly with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in P1 early on thanks to a soft-tyre lap of 1:17.639.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen then moved ahead with a lap of 1:17.033 set on the medium tyres but Bottas and Hamilton took over with Styria winner Hamilton going quickest with a lap of 1:16.472.

Pushing to match the pace of the Mercedes pair, Verstappen then spun in Turn 12, though he was able to quickly regain control and he managed to avoid damage. Hamilton too went wide at the tricky corner and has his time deleted.

When the move was made to new softs for qualifying runs it was Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who made the first move and the Monegasque racer took top spot with a lap of 1:15.781 in a much more competitive looking Ferrari.

Bottas then moved backl to P1 with a good lap of 1:15.437 and after Hamilton was forced to abandon his first attempt and then failed to make significant improvements on his next run, the Finn’s lap remained the benchmark until the chequered flag. H

Sergio Perez put his Racing Point third, which shunted Leclerc to fourth, but the Ferrari driver’s pace was good enough to allow him to split the Racing Points, with Lance Stroll fifth at the flag. Verstappen finished sixth, though the Red Bull driver ended the session 0.647 off Bottas’ pace.

Lando Norris was seventh for McLaren ahead of Vettel and Pierre Gasly, while Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top 10.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:15.437 18
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 1:15.479 20
03 Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:15.598 16
04 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 1:15.781 19
05 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:16.033 15
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16 1:16.084 18
07 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL35 1:16.193 18
08 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 1:16.351 18
09 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:16.453 20
10 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:16.508 14
11 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL35 1:16.545 21
12 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB16 1:16.582 19
13 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 1:16.706 20
14 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43 1:16.847 23
15 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:16.866 15
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:17.086 14
17 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:17.292 15
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:17.496 20
19 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:17.527 25
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43 1:17.650 17
keyboard_arrow_left

Wolff ponders becoming Vettel’s manager

Sainz will not be pressured to kneel for racism

keyboard_arrow_right

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less