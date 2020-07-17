British GP || August 2 || 15h10 (Local time)

Hungaroring, FP1: Hamilton heads Mercedes 1-2

By Olivier Ferret

17 July 2020 - 12:36
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton headed a Mercedes in the opening practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix, outpacing team-mate Valtteri BOttas by just under a tenth of a second as Racing Point again looked competitive, with Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll claiming third and fourth place respectively.

The closest rival to the Mercedes-powered quartet was Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo who finished over 1.1 seconds off Hamilton’s pace. The Australian finished ahead of the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was eighth, almost 1.5 seconds behind the top Mercedes.

Verstappen set the initial pace on hard tyres but the Mercedes drivers soon emerged on soft compound Pirelli rubber and immediately took the top two spots, which they then held for the remainder of the session.

There was a brief lull as the teams made changes and handed back their P140 tyres and then the Mercedes split its drivers Hamilton switching to hard tyres and Bottas taking on mediums.

Bottas quickly stole P1 with a lap of 1:16.089s but the position was reclaimed soon after by Hamilton who moved back of the top of the order with a time of 1:16.003 on the white-banded compound.

Perez ended the session 0.527s behind Hamilton, with the second Racing Point of Lance Stroll a further 0.437s back in fourth place. With Ricciardo fifth ahead of the Ferraris and Verstappen, ninth place in the session went to McLaren’s Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10 for Renault.

Eleventh place was taken by Carlos Sainz in the second McLaren, with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen in 12thplace. That left P13 to Alex Albon in the second Red Bull, 1.724s adrift of Hamilton.

It was a largely trouble-free session, though, Pierre Gasly took no part as AlphaTauri due to investigation of date that showed a potential engine problem.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 1:16.003 37
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:16.089 37
03 Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:16.530 20
04 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:16.967 35
05 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:17.200 28
06 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 1:17.238 26
07 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 1:17.404 29
08 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16 1:17.435 28
09 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL35 1:17.523 26
10 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 1:17.615 35
11 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL35 1:17.675 32
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:17.713 35
13 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB16 1:17.727 28
14 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:17.890 35
15 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43 1:17.969 31
16 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:18.292 35
17 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:18.425 32
18 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43 1:18.574 29
19 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:19.150 26
20 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT01 -:—.--- 0
