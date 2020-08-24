Hulkenberg to turn down Mercedes reserve role

Nico Hulkenberg would turn down an offer to become Mercedes’ official F1 reserve driver.

After the German’s impressive performance when substituting at short notice for Sergio Perez at Silverstone, Toto Wolff hinted that a Mercedes role could be in the offing for the former Renault driver.

But Hulkenberg told Sport1’s AvD Motorsport Magazin: "I don’t see myself in the reserve driver role.

"I sat in the racing seat for ten years, so to accept a regression without much prospect of a regular cockpit makes little sense to me," said the 33-year-old.

However, without a full-time seat in any category this year, Hulkenberg said he will remain available during the corona crisis.

"Of course, with corona something can always happen again, but I don’t assume it," he said. "I will keep myself fit and as ready as I can be.

"But I don’t think it will happen every other week. I’m working on my return for 2021."

Some have suggested that Hulkenberg would make an ideal replacement for struggling Red Bull driver Alex Albon.

"Nico made it clear to me that he is available next season," Dr Helmut Marko told motorsport-total.com.

"But that doesn’t mean he will drive for Red Bull. If every driver I praised for doing a good performance came to our team, we would need ten cars," he added.