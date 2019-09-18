Singapore GP || September 22 || 20h10 (Local time)

Hulkenberg ’sure’ Schumacher will race in F1

"I think he has developed well"

Search

By GMM

19 September 2019 - 12:20
Hulkenberg 'sure' Schumacher will (...)

Nico Hulkenberg says he is "sure" that Mick Schumacher will soon be in Formula 1.

Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, is eleventh overall with two rounds of his first Formula 2 season to go.

"I am sure that we will see him in Formula 1 in two years at the latest," fellow German Hulkenberg told RTL.

Despite his recent win in Hungary, some have expressed disappointment with Schumacher’s first F2 season.

But Hulkenberg said: "I think he has developed well.

"The expectations are extremely high. As far as I can judge from a distance, he deals with that very well too."

keyboard_arrow_left

Boss says Ferrari ’loves’ Vettel

Red Bull driver decisions ’not healthy’ - Albers

keyboard_arrow_right

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less