19 September 2019
Hulkenberg ’sure’ Schumacher will race in F1
"I think he has developed well"
Nico Hulkenberg says he is "sure" that Mick Schumacher will soon be in Formula 1.
Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, is eleventh overall with two rounds of his first Formula 2 season to go.
"I am sure that we will see him in Formula 1 in two years at the latest," fellow German Hulkenberg told RTL.
Despite his recent win in Hungary, some have expressed disappointment with Schumacher’s first F2 season.
But Hulkenberg said: "I think he has developed well.
"The expectations are extremely high. As far as I can judge from a distance, he deals with that very well too."
