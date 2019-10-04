Hulkenberg ’not right person’ for Williams

Nico Hulkenberg has ruled out returning to Williams, where his Formula 1 career began in 2010.

Having lost his current Renault seat for 2020, the 32-year-old’s last option to stay on the grid next year now appears to be Alfa Romeo.

Hulkenberg told CNN that he has ruled himself out of contention to claim departing Robert Kubica’s Williams seat, because he is "not the right person for them right now".

But he also admitted that he could be left with no seat at all.

"I would have thought that things would have already moved a bit faster but here we are now in Suzuka and we don’t really have an answer yet," said the German.

"In a way, I feel quite good and relaxed about it. I did what I could. If it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be. You can’t force things."

Hulkenberg also told reporters at Suzuka that if he does find himself without a place in Formula 1 next year, he will "take some time to get clarity over what I want and find a new challenge".

"Of course I will be in some racing car again in the future because that’s what I love doing, it’s my passion. I think only time will tell what happens."