2 November 2019
Hulkenberg ’not right’ for Williams switch
"I think I’m not the right driver for them"
Search
Nico Hulkenberg says he is not switching to Williams.
The 32-year-old admits that after losing his Renault seat for 2020, he could bow out of Formula 1 forever.
He says talks with Alfa Romeo have taken place, but played down any link to the F1 backmarker Williams, where he started his F1 career in 2010.
"I think I’m not the right driver for them. I think they need someone else," the German said in Austin.
"With all due respect to them, and the situation they are in, I think now is not the best time to go there."
Canada’s Le Journal de Montreal says Nicholas Latifi has been signed by Williams for 2020. Claire Williams said in Austin that an announcement will only be made after Abu Dhabi.
Williams F1
2 November 2019
add_circle Hulkenberg ’not right’ for Williams switch
30 October 2019
add_circle USA 2019 - GP preview - Williams
30 October 2019
add_circle Williams wants Kubica to criticise ’internally’
25 October 2019
add_circle Kubica not denying Haas talks
More on Williams F1
Formula 1 news
2 November 2019
add_circle Latifi to race for Williams in 2020 - report
2 November 2019
add_circle Hulkenberg ’not right’ for Williams switch
2 November 2019
add_circle Renault ousts aerodynamics boss
2 November 2019
add_circle FP1 & FP2 - US GP team quotes
1 November 2019