8 March 2021
Hulkenberg not denying Mercedes reserve rumours
"I am very satisfied with my situation"
Search
Nico Hulkenberg is keeping his cards close to his chest amid speculation he will join Mercedes this year as a Formula 1 reserve driver.
It is even rumoured that the German could double up as reserve for Mercedes-powered Aston Martin, too.
"The question is not when the decision will be made, but when it will be announced," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said last week.
When asked about the speculation by f1-insider.com, 33-year-old Hulkenberg answered: "I am very satisfied with my situation. Everything is going in the right direction."
Aston Martin F1 Team
4 March 2021
add_circle Vettel defends ’underestimated’ Stroll
4 March 2021
add_circle Vettel: F1 is changing and maybe that gap could shrink
3 March 2021
add_circle Aston Martin F1 Team launches the AMR21
26 February 2021
add_circle Mick Schumacher : Vettel ’is keeping an eye on me’
More on Aston Martin F1 Team
Mercedes
8 March 2021
add_circle Hulkenberg not denying Mercedes reserve rumours
8 March 2021
add_circle Wolff plays down engine problem reports
8 March 2021
add_circle ’No promises’ about 2022 Mercedes seat - Russell
8 March 2021
add_circle Mercedes tackles F1 budget cap with new division
6 March 2021
add_circle Mercedes reserve says Verstappen can match Hamilton
More on Mercedes
Formula 1 news
8 March 2021
add_circle Hulkenberg not denying Mercedes reserve rumours
8 March 2021
add_circle Aston Martin joins Mercedes as FIA F1 Safety and Medical Car suppliers
8 March 2021
add_circle Wolff plays down engine problem reports
8 March 2021
add_circle ’No promises’ about 2022 Mercedes seat - Russell
8 March 2021