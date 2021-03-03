4 March 2021
Hulkenberg may still be Mercedes reserve - Wolff
"It would of course be interesting for us"
Search
Toto Wolff has hinted that Nico Hulkenberg may still become a Mercedes reserve driver in 2021.
That is despite the fact that the reigning champions have actually unveiled its works Formula E drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Nick de Vries in similar F1 roles for this year.
However, team boss Wolff says former Renault driver and 2020 Racing Point ’super sub’ Hulkenberg is still in the running for a reserve seat.
"We all know how good Nico is," Wolff told Sky Deutschland.
"He’s one of the top drivers who for some reason did not get the opportunity to drive in a top team," he added.
"It would of course be interesting for us to get such an asset on our team. We are not against that happening."
Mercedes
4 March 2021
add_circle Wolff worried about Perez’s Mercedes engine knowledge
3 March 2021
add_circle Hamilton to discuss ’kneeling’ in Bahrain
3 March 2021
add_circle Only 30 simulator laps for Hamilton this winter
3 March 2021
add_circle Hulkenberg may still be Mercedes reserve - Wolff
More on Mercedes
Formula 1 news
5 March 2021
add_circle FIA concludes investigation into Grosjean’s accident at 2020 Bahrain F1 GP
5 March 2021
add_circle Williams Racing unveils its FW43B for the 2021 Season
5 March 2021
add_circle Alpine defends ’no team boss’ structure
5 March 2021
add_circle FIA says Haas’ Russian livery is legal
5 March 2021