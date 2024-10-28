How can you enhance your fun during F1 races?

By 28 October 2024 - 00:00





Have you watched F1 races before? If you have, you actually agree that they area already fun. Just think of the tension and excitement when you see professionals stun you with their precision at driving over 220 miles per hour (mph). For those who still favor the metric system, 220 miles per hour equals about 350 kilometers per hour. So, you get it already; there is already great enjoyment in watching F1, but what exactly can you do to enhance the fun?

Since Liberty Media acquired F1 about seven years ago, the company has been adopting different solutions to enhance the appeal of the sports. Talk about taking advantage of social media, the Drive to Survive Netflix program—the initiatives have just been so many. This is actually the reason why we now have more women participating than in earlier years.

In fact, about two years ago, the number of global female fans increased to 40%, an increase of 8% from 2017. These statistics speak for themselves – watching F1 is getting more interesting. And in this article, we will look at a few things to just ensure you are getting maximum value.

Consider betting

You can now add some extra excitement to watching F1 races by placing bets on different outcomes. And the good thing is that Formula 1 offers a broad range of wagering opportunities, from predicting fastest lap times to race winners and even podium finishes. But a caveat to this applies: Always ensure the platform you are using is secure and licensed.

The overall iGaming industry is becoming really popular, attracting the attention of many people, including scammers. So, you want to always ensure that you are using a site that will not victimize you. In fact, in an interview with Eric King, an expert at Zamsino NZ, we noted that licenses are very critical, as they ensure that an iGaming platform follows the regulations of the country it functions within.

It totally pays off to pay attention to such details. Especially now that Sumsub estimated fraud in this industry to have increased by 64% from 2022 to 2024, the need to be cautious is more apparent. In another place, Statista found that iGaming fraud losses amounted to about $1.2 billion between 2022 and 2023. It explains why different governments are implementing strict laws to protect consumers from harm.

But that does not mean you do not do your due diligence. As much as the government may try to enforce laws for your protection, you also need to ensure that you are betting on a licensed platform. That makes it even easier for the platform to remain accountable.

Attend physically

You may actually be surprised to learn that just last year, more than six million fans flocked to Formula 1 to catch live action. This was an increase of about two million from 2019. So, why not just become part of this number and experience how it feels to breathe in some dust as you enjoy some high-octane races?

It all begins by deciding which race you want to attend, which depends on the kind of experience you are looking for. Some events may tend to be more off-track than on-track, while others may balance the two.

You may want to consider the British Grand Prix, Silverstone, for instance. It is one of the classic tracks, dating back to the 1950s, and features massive gains to give you the experience of a lifetime. And since the race is held during the height of the British sporting summer, you can always extend your trip and explore other details. You may also want to consider other regions, like Bahrain, which is set to host the 2025 pre-season testing.

A few things to note

Formula 1 might actually become a household name in the sports industry. Did you know that, according to Buzz Radar, about 22% of fans discovered this sport through social media? This is without mentioning the 21% and 14% who found it through their families and Drive to Survive, respectively. Actually, according to the study, YouTube recommendations played a huge role in presenting the sport to audiences through team radio clips, historical documentaries, and so on.

Another reason for this growth is that Liberty Media relaxed its strict licensing rules that prevented drivers from posting certain photos on their social media handles. And, in case you miss any weekend race, the McLaren Unboxed YouTube series brings you highlights of different moments to keep you ahead. You can also follow up with behind-the-scenes stories to add some more context to your entertainment.

But what about if you are actually from regions like China, where YouTube is blocked and cannot access the physical venue? Well, there is no need to worry since F1 is committed to reaching global audiences. In fact, it launched on BiliBili and Kuaishou, where it has several influencers that create content to boost visibility.

Parting words

As you can see, there are actually many ways to enhance your excitement during F1 races. One can bet, travel to various places to watch live events or even do the virtual watching. But F1 is considerate enough to ensure that even if you miss a race, you can always follow up with the highlights on social media.

Plus, if you come from regions where popular platforms like YouTube are blocked, F1 goes a step further to ensure that you can find their content on available websites. However, with all this progress, F1 still has to find ways to keep its massive audience engaged. It will probably continue adopting modern techniques in the coming days.