Formula 1 confirms Bahrain will host 2025 pre-season testing
F1 testing plans for 2025 season with dates and venue confirmed
FIA and Formula 1 have confirmed that Bahrain International Circuit will host three days of pre-season testing on 26, 27 and 28 February 2025 ahead of the FIA Formula One World Championship season, which will begin in Melbourne from 14-16 March.
The circuit has hosted pre-season testing on six separate occasions since 2009, with its consistent weather conditions, mixture of high and low speed corners, and two long straights enabling the ten Formula 1 teams to put their cars through their paces and gather maximum data ahead of the season.
The Bahrain International Circuit was the first Middle Eastern venue to welcome Formula 1 when it hosted its inaugural Grand Prix in 2004, and in the 20 years since, the 5.42-kilometre circuit has delivered nine winners from five different teams, with Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc all claiming victory from the current grid.
The 2025 Formula 1 season, the 75th anniversary year for the sport, will kick-off in Australia, followed by China and Japan, and as part of the continued drive in sustainability with the sport on track to become Net Zero by 2030, a significant percentage of freight will remain at the Bahrain International Circuit for when F1 returns for the FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025 for round four on 11-13 April.
F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
Series owner says Hamilton wants to buy MotoGP team
F1 to unveil new race-rotation scheme ’soon’
F1 teams appear open to ’rookie sprint race’ proposal
F1 sprint race for rookies possible in 2024 - Domenicali
More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media