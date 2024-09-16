Formula 1 confirms Bahrain will host 2025 pre-season testing

By Franck Drui 16 September 2024 - 11:27





FIA and Formula 1 have confirmed that Bahrain International Circuit will host three days of pre-season testing on 26, 27 and 28 February 2025 ahead of the FIA Formula One World Championship season, which will begin in Melbourne from 14-16 March.

The circuit has hosted pre-season testing on six separate occasions since 2009, with its consistent weather conditions, mixture of high and low speed corners, and two long straights enabling the ten Formula 1 teams to put their cars through their paces and gather maximum data ahead of the season.

The Bahrain International Circuit was the first Middle Eastern venue to welcome Formula 1 when it hosted its inaugural Grand Prix in 2004, and in the 20 years since, the 5.42-kilometre circuit has delivered nine winners from five different teams, with Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc all claiming victory from the current grid.

The 2025 Formula 1 season, the 75th anniversary year for the sport, will kick-off in Australia, followed by China and Japan, and as part of the continued drive in sustainability with the sport on track to become Net Zero by 2030, a significant percentage of freight will remain at the Bahrain International Circuit for when F1 returns for the FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025 for round four on 11-13 April.