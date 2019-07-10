British GP || July 14 || 14h10 (Local time)

Hamilton slams Sunday sports clashes

"This is such a special weekend"

By GMM

13 July 2019 - 14:13


Lewis Hamilton has hit out at the sporting clashes that will come to a head on Sunday.

On British GP race day, other major sporting finals including the cricket world cup, Wimbledon and a hill stage of the Tour de France will also take place.

"I don’t understand why the organisers put the race on the same day as all these other big events. I really don’t understand it," the Mercedes driver said.

"This is such a special weekend, it needs all the focus of the whole country and just not a small amount," Hamilton added at Silverstone.

"I think people will be switching between channels on Sunday, not sure what to watch."

