Hamilton slams Gaza ’genocide’ after border visit

Lewis Hamilton has launched a powerful attack on Israel over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, following his visit to the Rafah border crossing in Egypt.

The seven time world champion travelled to the region after the Brazilian GP, visiting Egyptian Red Crescent facilities and meeting aid workers attempting to deliver supplies into Gaza.

"The past three years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza is appalling," Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

"It’s an injustice for people to be denied their freedom, their safety and their dignity. No human being should be treated as though their life matters less."

Hamilton described seeing aid trucks waiting at the border, including one driver who had already been delayed for more than 12 hours.

"At the nearby logistics centre, I saw the hard work of the aid workers, but I also saw what gets rejected for crazy reasons. Sleeping bags, first aid kits, medical equipment, wheelchairs, even footballs for kids."

He demanded that Israel allow more humanitarian supplies through.

"Israel needs to fulfil its obligations under the ceasefire and let the aid trucks in. No excuse," said the Ferrari driver.

Hamilton added: "I don’t want us to get used to their suffering. I don’t want us to look away."

The Ferrari driver has become increasingly outspoken, recently declaring at an FIA press conference in Austin: "I think we need to make sure we’re pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine."

He has also insisted he "won’t be silenced" over his growing frustrations at Ferrari, particularly his disputes with teammate Charles Leclerc.

Meanwhile, the wider Middle East crisis continues to concern Formula 1, despite confirmation that Qatar and Abu Dhabi will host the final two races.

Liberty Media CEO Derek Chang reportedly attended last weekend’s MotoGP race in Qatar to assess conditions before F1 made its final decision.