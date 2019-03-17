Hamilton questions 2019 rule changes

Lewis Hamilton says he doubts the new front wings for 2019 will improve the racing.

The reigning world champion was asked about the aerodynamic rules tweaks that are designed to make it easier for cars to follow each other.

"For me it’s the same," said the Mercedes driver.

"In terms of feeling, hardly anything has changed. The foundation is just the same.

"Ok, the front wing is slightly different which affects the balance in the corners a bit. I’m curious to see what the effect will be in the race, but for now it just feels like a normal formula one car from this era," Hamilton added.

"Slightly less downforce, but that was to be expected."

At present, the pecking order for 2019 appears to have Mercedes behind not only Ferrari, but also Red Bull.

But Hamilton is confident his formerly dominant team can remain a force.

"We are the only team that has won consecutive world championships with big changes in the rules in between," he said.

"So I’m convinced that even if we do not immediately start ahead at the first race, we will still be able to improve ourselves."